Animal lovers stress on need for round-the-clock vet centres in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 29: Four-year-old Mini, a pet cat was grievously injured when it returned to its owner's place after it went missing for five straight days. Cats are known to have an exceptional sense of direction called a homing instinct that helps them find their way back home if they get lost or travelled long distances over unfamiliar territories.

However, Mini was not in a good state– fatigued, tired with deep injury marks and blood stains on its body clearly indicated that it was a case of fighting with another feline. The panicked owner, a resident of Khanapara, Guwahati who was not even sure if Mini would make it through the night, carefully put Mini on a basket and rushed her to the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara.

“It was around 4 pm when Mini returned home and by 5.30 pm, I reached the Khanapara Veterinary Hospital as it was close to my home. However, to my utter surprise there was not even a single human being visible in the vicinity. Flabbergasted, I came across a person and asked for emergency services, he said that the hospital is closed now and no doctors are available. I was adamant and demanded that my pet be treated. Eventually, a junior doctor from the campus was called and he administered an injection which was just a pain killer and asked me to bring her the next morning for further treatment. Helpless, I returned back and rubbed her wounds with a medical solution and tried to comfort her in every way possible,” said the owner of Mini who wished to remain anonymous.

The next day he took his pet to the vet and her initial treatment was started. The cat was given antibiotics and other medication and gradually after three days of treatment, Mini started feeling better. However, the owner was traumatised by the incident and questioned the availability of emergency services for pets in the city.

Mini’s owner lamented that though the hospital is well maintained, but there is a need of manpower and doctors and the timing should be flexible. “Here the surgery timing starts from 10 am, what if the animal needs urgent care,” he said.

In Guwahati, there are numerous private clinics and dispensaries that cater to the medical need of pets. The most sought after being the Khanapara Veterinary Hospital and the Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Chenikuthi. Several NGOs also run clinics to provide aid to pets and other domestic animals in need. Nevertheless, many people are unaware about it.

Cats and dogs can be easily taken to a private clinic but what about domestic animals like cow and goat. A milkman based in Guwahati who has been in service since 30 years said that during emergency or any other medical needs like vaccination they call doctors from the Khanapara Veterinary Hospital and the doctors provide services at a cost of Rs 600 per visit. Although he has not faced any untoward situation he is of the view that a 24X7 emergency service is required.

On reaching out to officials from the Khanapara Veterinary Hospital, we found out that the emergency services are provided during working hours but after that one is left with no option other than going to private clinics or dispensaries. The GMC veterinary facility operates from 10 am to 5 pm and has tied up with an NGO to look after any case of animal issues.

An animal activist who wished to remain anonymous commented that the need for a 24X7 emergency is perennial especially in case of pets. However, there are several anomalies existing in the system. Although there are government funded rehabs but it needs a high level of monitoring system as well. Moreover, not all organisations get help from the government and only a handful of them are well equipped.

Moreover, the masses should be educated on sterilisation, vaccination and make the facilities available in a phased wise manner. “Awareness should be created amongst masses. Monitoring committee is needed and constructive initiative should be taken for the welfare of the animals. Ambulance service to pick them up safely and provide them with first aids or appropriate treatment would also go a long way.” The activist stressed that there is a need for proper rehabilitation of the animals. However, not many are aware where to go or to take their animals in case of emergency. So, they mostly rely on the government funded hospitals which again are not flexible when it comes to working hours.