Angamuthu joins as chairman of Visakhapatnam port

Guwahati, May 11: Former commissioner and secretary to the government of Assam M Angamuthu has joined as the chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority for a five-year term, on May 9.

Angamuthu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, of the Assam Meghalaya Cadre, also served as chairman of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Angamuthu served in General Administration Department; Secretariat Administration Department, Assam Capital Complex, Dispur, Guwahati; Sports and Youth Welfare Department; Tourism Department, Welfare of Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Department; Divisional Commissioner, North Assam Division, Tezpur from 2018 to 2020.

Prior to that, he was also posted as deputy commissioners of Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Bongaigaon, Karimganj and Nagaon.