Ancient pillar unearthed in Guwahati highlights Assam’s age-old artisan mastery

Guwahati, Oct 23: The Directorate of Museums, Assam recovered an archaeological artefact in Rajgarh area on October 19.

The beautifully carved artefact, believed to be part of an ancient pillar, stands as a powerful testament to Assam's rich cultural heritage and the mastery of its artisans from a bygone era. The intricate designs on the artefact reflect the artistic and architectural excellence that flourished in Assam’s history.

The recovery operation was carried out by a team of dedicated experts, comprising Snigdha Hasnu, Curator, Assam State Museum; Loly Hazarika, Guide Lecturer-cum-Exhibition Officer, Assam State Museum; Antareen Talukdar, Laboratory Chemist, Assam State Museum; Rafique Ahmed, Cataloguing Officer (i/c), Assam State Museum; and Abhilash Rajkhowa, District Museum Officer, Tezpur.





The discovery is a valuable addition to Assam’s growing collection of historical treasures, offering new insights into the region's cultural and architectural grandeur. The artefact will undergo thorough analysis and preservation under the expert care of the Directorate of Museums, Assam, before being made available for public viewing at the Assam State Museum.

-By Staff Reporter