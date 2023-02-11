Anandmurti Gurumaa to visit Guwahati; Showering wisdom, love and peace

Guwahati, Feb 11: Renowned spiritual leader Anandmurti Gurumaa is set to hold a special session on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee Year of the Purvottar Janajati Shiksha Samiti, affiliated to Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan. The said session "Amrit Varsha" will be held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Auditorium, Guwahati on February 13th at 4pm.

The session will have thought-provoking talks, illuminating expositions, and a lot more for her followers in the North East.



Anandmurti Gurumaa, fondly known as Gurumaa, is an avant-garde spiritualist based in India. She is also a modern-day yogi, mystic, Vedantist, poet, rationalist, visionary and metaphysicist. Gurumaa is an exquisite synthesis of love and wisdom. Out of sheer compassion she has been bestowing upon people the greatest gift ever viz. guiding them from dark bondages of ignorance to the effulgence of liberating wisdom.



The core of her teachings entails, "Be the light you seek, be the bliss you seek, be the truth you seek, be who you are." Gurumaa is highly proficient in English, Hindi and other regional dialects. Language has never been a barrier for her to touch people's lives with her thoughts.



"Her pragmatic teachings are a great source of guidance for innumerable people from all walks of life leading to clarity of mind, facilitating harmonious living and showing the way to rise above mundane lifestyle.



She has devised a vast array of meditation methods to foster the growth of all those seeking to delve within, written several books of wisdom and given remarkably in-depth eloquent discourses on numerous sages from diverse backgrounds – Buddha Kabir, Sikh Gurus, Zen masters, Meerabai, Sahajobai and the list goes on. Her discourses, meditation retreats and workshops are held from time to time at different places across the globe, open to every earnest seeker.



She has extensively spoken on myriad subjects like mind, meditation, emotions, health, indulgence, reality, God etc. and given erudite commentaries on numerous scriptures including Srimad Bhagawad Gita, Sri Guru Gita, and Gurbani to name a few. “We are extremely privileged that Anandmurti Gurumaa is coming to our city," said an ardent follower.