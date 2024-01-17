Amit Shah to visit Guwahati on Jan 20

Guwahati, Jan 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on January 20 to inaugurate slew of development projects in the state including a part of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Beautification project in Guwahati’s Panbazar area.

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika informed that Amit Shah will take part in three government programmes in Guwahati including the passing parade programme of Assam Police at Sarusajai Stadium during his visit.

“We will accord the Union Home Minister a grand welcome here and about 60,000 BJP party workers will welcome him at different locations,” Hazarika said.