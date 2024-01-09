Guwahati: Amit Shah to inaugurate Beautification project on Jan 20

Guwahati, Jan 9: The Brahmaputra Riverfront viewpoint is set to be inaugurated on January 20 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati’s Pan Bazar.

This was informed by the Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, while visiting the site of the project in the old bungalow premises of the Guwahati Commissioner of Police on Monday.

Singhal also shared a breathtaking visual of the Riverfront beautification project on X with the caption, “Breathtaking views of the mighty Brahmaputra. Sharing some stunning visuals from today’s visit to the Brahmaputra Riverfront Viewpoint at the old CP Bungalow.”

Meanwhile, a source in the Guwahati Smart City Limited informed The Assam Tribune that the Brahmaputra Riverfront Project will be completed by March this year.

The riverfront project will stretch from old DC Bungalow to Kacharighat which will cover 1,200 metres. It will include park, sitting areas, refreshment points, places where cultural programmes could be hold and many more.

