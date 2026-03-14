Amit Shah lands in Guwahati, to inaugurate new medical college, address youth

Guwahati, Mar 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday for a two-day visit to Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received Shah at the airport and said the Union Home Minister would dedicate several development projects during the visit.

“I extend a warm welcome to Adarniya @AmitShah ji to the land of Maa Kamakhya. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will dedicate various developmental projects and enthuse our Yuva Shakti with his words of wisdom,” the Chief Minister wrote on a micro-blogging platform.

A party functionary said Shah will spend the night at the Kainadhara State Guest House in the city.

“He is likely to meet the top leadership of the party and discuss strategies for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls. There is nothing scheduled, but we look forward to his guidance,” BJP Assam Media Relation Convenor Dhrubajyoti Maral said.

On Sunday morning, Shah will inaugurate the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in the Kalapahar area.

It will be the second such institution in the state capital after Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to operate from two campuses — one at Panbazar and the other at Kalapahar.

The Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) at Panbazar and the Kalapahar TB Hospital have been upgraded to serve as the two campuses of the medical college.

“After the government programme, the Union Home Minister will go to the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara to attend a youth convention organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM),” Maral said.

Shah will address the youth and encourage them to contribute towards nation-building and social development, he added.

A BJYM member said around 60,000 youth from across the state are expected to attend the rally. “After the youth convention, Shah will leave the state,” an official said.

With inputs from PTI