Amit Shah inaugurates first phase of Brahmaputra Riverfront project

Guwahati, Jan 21: During his visit to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of the redeveloped Brahmaputra Riverfront project in Guwahati’s Pan Bazar area on Saturday.

The redeveloped riverfront was inaugurated in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During the event, Shah released fish at the historic Padum Pukhuri pond.

The first phase of the riverfront project, featuring lush green open space, a walking and jogging track, signage and lighting, full area surveillance, river viewing points, integration with the Mahabahu Brahmaputra Heritage Centre and remodelling of Padum Pukhuri on the premises, was built at a cost of Rs. 34 crore, while the second phase is estimated to be at Rs. 35.85 crore.

“Today, inaugurated the newly beautified Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati. The beautified riverfront that opens a wide range of entertainment activities amidst the panoramic view of the mighty Brahmaputra will attract tourists from across the nation,” posted on X.