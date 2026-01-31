Amit Shah holds high-level BJP meet in Guwahati ahead of Assam Assembly Polls

Guwahati, Jan 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a high-level special meeting of the State BJP here on Friday evening.

The event, held at the State BJP head-office, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, was also attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP president Dilip Saikia, and other senior members of the State BJP core committee and executive committee.

Sources in the State BJP said the deliberations focused on organizational matters and electoral strategy for the forthcoming Assam Assembly polls.

The issue of seat-sharing with the NDA allies, AGP and BPF, was discussed at the meeting.

In addition, the matter of whether it would be possible or feasible to accommodate the UPPL in the seat adjustment process, considering the Pramod Boro-led party’s rivalry with the BPF in the BTR, also figured in the talks.

Other matters, like election campaigning and ground-level coordination with the BJP’s alliance partners, were also deliberated upon.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Sarma had earlier stated that the seat-sharing process of the NDA for the Assembly elections is expected to be concluded by mid-February and the candidate list of the BJP is likely to be finalized by the end of next month.