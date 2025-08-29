Amit Shah chairs Assam BJP core committee meeting ahead of 2026 polls

Guwahati, Aug 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening chaired the Assam BJP’s core committee meeting in Guwahati as the party gears up for the 2026 assembly elections. The two-day visit of Shah to the state began amid heavy rainfall, which delayed his arrival at the party headquarters in the Basistha area.

Sharing the update on micro blogging site, Shah wrote, “Chaired the Assam BJP's core committee meeting at the state BJP HQs in Guwahati. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Assam. Each and every Karyakarta of the BJP should dedicate themselves to building a prosperous Assam.”

State BJP president Dilip Saikia said that Shah’s visit had given the party leaders encouragement and inspiration ahead of the assembly polls.

The meeting was attended by all 18 members of the newly constituted core committee, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, BJP national secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, as well as state ministers Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Harish Dwivedi, the special invitee and state party in-charge, was also present at the meeting. Notably, there was no media briefing following the discussions.

Ahead of the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma shared a photograph of the committee members seated together, captioning it: “Team BJP is all set for the big battle,” signaling the party’s focus on consolidating its strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

- PTI