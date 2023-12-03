Amidst election victory, Angkita Dutta questions BJP-ruled Assam govt on water logging issue

Guwahati, Dec 3: Amidst the celebrations of the election results in three major states, former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta on Sunday questioned the BJP-ruled Assam government over the long-standing water logging issue faced by the citizens of Guwahati.

Slamming the state government, Dutta said that despite having triple engine in the state, the issues of the citizens facing waterlogging problems are not yet resolved.

Angkita Dutta posted a few pictures on Saturday wherein a girl could be crossing a waterlogged area in Rukmini Gaon on a motorcycle to board a bus on the main road.

Captioning the trending ‘just looking like a WOW’, Dutta posted, “Sir Ashok Singhal, this is the condition of Rukmini Gaon for the past many months. Just captured this young woman who came in a bike and got down in a dry area only to run to catch the bus. This is getting increasingly inconvenient. Hope it draws your attention.”

After receiving no response from the authorities, the former youth leader on Sunday posted pictures of the same waterlogged area, questioning the triple engine in Assam.

She posted, “Continuing yesterday’s thread, the situation today. We are waiting with bated breath about the result of five states but what’s the point. Here in Assam, we have triple engine Sarkar, Center, State and even GMC but citizens condition still the same.”





So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a WOW ! Sir @TheAshokSinghal this is the condition of Rukmini Gaon for the past many months. Just captured this young woman who came in a bike and got down in a dry area only to run to catch the bus. This is getting increasingly… pic.twitter.com/v7wP31HPS7 — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) December 2, 2023

Water logging is one of the long standing issues for the people in Guwahati as minutes of rainfall causes problems for the commuters as well as for those staying in homes. Rukmini Gaon is one of the worst waterlogged prone areas in Guwahati.