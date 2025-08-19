Amid strike threat, Assam cab drivers seek protection; CM unmoved on ‘strangers’

Guwahati, Aug 19: The Assam State Driver Association has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding job security and social protection for registered cab drivers in the state.

In its memorandum, the association stressed that the question of job safety for "recognised drivers" has become urgent if 80% of cab operators are indeed “unidentified”.

“Our intention is not to criticise (the government) but to cooperate. If steps are taken for the welfare of recognised drivers, every member of the Assam State Driver Association will extend full support,” the memorandum stated.

The association also demanded that the Chief Minister assure drivers when their responsibilities would be addressed with accountability, after identifying the so-called “unknown” drivers.

Earlier, three cab unions - the All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, Sadou Asom Cab Mazdoor Sangha, and All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union condemned the Chief Minister's remarks and warned of protests if his words were not withdrawn.

The move comes in the wake of the Chief Minister’s Independence Day remark that cab drivers were “mostly unknown persons”, which has sparked widespread resentment among transport unions. The unions warned of a sit-in and a 48-hour chakka bandh across Assam.

The memorandum was submitted a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that he had “no objection” if unions decided to halt cab services for two or three days.

“I have no issues if they shut down cab services. I would never ask them to reopen. My focus is only on strangers; if known drivers choose to stop operations, that is not my fault,” Sarma said on Monday during a visit to GMCH.

Reiterating his stand, the Chief Minister stressed that his government remains firm against the presence of “strangers.”

“We will never compromise on this issue. If we do so now, the Assamese community will lose the ability to stand with dignity forever,” he asserted.

The five key demands put forward by the cab drivers' unions before the state government are: