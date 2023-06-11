Ambubachi Mela to kick off from June 22: Assam Tourism Minister

Guwahati, June 11: Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced on Sunday that the annual Ambubachi Mela will begin on June 22 and will end on June 26.

The minister chaired a review meeting to take stock of the preparations of the forthcoming Ambubachi Mela with the temple authorities and officials of line departments at Kamakhya Devalaya Conference hall today.

As per reports, Pravritti of the Mela will be performed at 2.30am on June 22 and the main door of the temple will be closed from the Pravritti for three days and three nights. The door will be opened for devotees on June 26.



The annual Ambubachi Mela is celebrated every year at Kamakhya temple and it is believed that Goddess Kamakhya goes through her annual cycle of menstruation during this time stretch.