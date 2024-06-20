Ambubachi Mela: Issuance of VIP passes for Maa Kamakhya darshan suspended

Guwahati, Jun 20: With Ambubachi Mela just around the corner, the Kamrup Metropolitan District administration, in a notification issued on Wednesday, mentioned that the issuance of VIP passes for Maa Kamakhya Darshan will be suspended from June 21, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The decision comes in view of the upcoming Ambubachi mela, which will begin on June 22, 2024, and the anticipated influx of lakhs of devotees attending this significant event.



Furthermore, there will be no provision for the issuance of car passes from the district administration during this period.

The notification mentioned, “In view of the Ambubachi Mela 2024 and the anticipated influx of lakhs of devotees attending this significant event, the issuance of VIP passes for Maa Kamakhya Darshan will be suspended from 21/06/2024 to 30/06/2024. Additionally, there will be no provision for the issuance of car passes from the District Administration during this period. All concerned departments, organizations, and agencies are hereby requested to take note and comply accordingly.”







