All schools in Kamrup Metro to operate 7:30 am onwards from June 11 for heat safety

Guwahati, June 10: In light of the unrelenting heat sweeping across Assam, the Kamrup Metro District administration has issued a fresh directive rescheduling school timings for all categories of school - government, provincialised, and private, operating under its jurisdiction.

The new schedule, effective from Wednesday, June 11, aims to mitigate the health risks posed to students by the soaring mercury levels.

According to the official order issued by the District Elementary Education Officer cum District Mission Coordinator of Asom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup Metro, the revised timings are as follows:

Lower Primary (L.P.) Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Middle English (M.E.) Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon

High School/Higher Secondary (H.S./H.S.S.) Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The directive also mandates that morning assemblies be conducted indoors, either in classrooms or shaded areas, and strictly prohibits all outdoor activities during school hours.

To ensure student health, all schools have been instructed to ring water bells three to four times during the day, encouraging regular hydration.

Moreover, schools must ensure adequate drinking water facilities, fully functional fans, and proper ventilation in all classrooms.

This order will remain in force until June 16, and applies uniformly to all educational institutions within the district.