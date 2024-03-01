Alcheringa 2024: Unveiling the Tapestry of Culture and Creativity

Guwahati, March 1: In its 28th edition, Alcheringa 2024 promises a dazzling blend of culture and creativity from March 7th to 10th offering a platform for talent to shine and cultures to interweave.

Renowned artists like Charles B, who performed at TomorrowLand, will be performing with a mesmerizing performance on 8th of March.

The theme for Alcheringa '24 is the story of a young girl facing an art block in a monotonous world, who travels to an art exhibition in a museum, finding inspiration as she unravels a journey of memories and Psychedelia. The theme name is “Chromatic Elysium”.

Cultural Extravaganza:

Alcheringa 2024 is set to be a cultural spectacle, featuring performances from around the globe. Various dance forms, music, drama, mesmerizing theatre productions will transport you to different corners of the world. Immerse yourself in the global experience as artists weave stories through their craft.





Competitions:

The heart of Alcheringa lies in its competitions that bring out the best in budding talents. From the soulful melodies in the Solo Singing competition to the electrifying energy of the Street Dance battles, participants will showcase their skills and compete for coveted titles. This year introduces new categories, like Beat Boxing and more ensuring there's something for everyone to participate in and enjoy.

Artistic Exhibitions:

The artistic soul of Alcheringa is reflected in its exhibitions. Witness the transformation of spaces into galleries where visual artists will display their masterpieces. Photography exhibitions, graffiti walls, and interactive art installations will provide an immersive experience for attendees to engage with and appreciate the diverse expressions of creativity.

Inclusivity and Social Responsibility:

Alcheringa 2024 also emphasizes social responsibility, aiming to make a positive impact on society. Through workshops, panel discussions, and awareness campaigns, the event seeks to address important issues and inspire change.

The Media and Outreach Head for Alcheringa 2024, Lakshya Kohli ensures that Alcheringa 2024 will provide an unforgettable experience, uniting cultures and celebrating creativity in all its forms. Join Alcheringa from the 7th to the 10th of March as we embark on this incredible journey of harmony, diversity, and artistic brilliance. Secure your Alcher cards at https://card.alcheringa.in for exclusive access to this cultural extravaganza. Don't miss the chance to be part of an unforgettable celebration blending music, art, and diversity.

For more information: Contact at +91 97991 04737, +91 6377 001 937.