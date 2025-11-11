AJYCP warns Assam’s unity at stake amid growing divide over tribal recognition

Guwahati, Nov 11: In a strong statement on the ongoing debate surrounding the janajatikaran (tribalisation) issue in Assam, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has urged all communities to engage in dialogue and prevent tensions from escalating.

Addressing the press at the organisation’s head office in Chandmari on Tuesday, AJYCP president Palash Changmai cautioned that divisive politics and lack of communication could destabilise the state’s social fabric.

Changmai described the situation as “perilous” and called for “mutual discussion and peaceful resolution between both sides.”

He said, “A complex situation has arisen regarding the recognition of communities. There is a conflict between those who want ST status and those who oppose it. Communities in the Northeast have lived in unity for decades, but people must be serious about wanting tribalisation and recognition.”

He further criticised the Centre’s handling of such issues, drawing parallels with the Manipur crisis.

“We have seen how the Centre neglected Manipur, and it is neglecting our demands too. Many communities that have already received recognition are now opposing the recognition of six others; but that should not have happened. There must be discussions and a resolution," he stressed.

Referring to recent remarks by Tankeswar Rabha, CEC of Rabha Hasong Autonmous Council, about the Tai Ahom community, the AJYCP termed his comments “inappropriate” and appealed for restraint.

“Everyone naturally wants their community to be secure,” Changmai said, adding that if conflict arises between the two groups, “no one will benefit; it will only encourage Centre and make it easier for politicians to exploit the situation for political gain.”

Turning to the state’s rural economy, AJYCP expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by small tea growers, pig farmers, and the agricultural community at large.

The organisation arrested that the government’s current welfare measures such as providing subsidised pulses, sugar, and salt “do not contribute to strengthening rural livelihoods”.

Farmers are being forced to sell green tea leaves at Rs 10–12 per kilogram, while the production cost exceeds Rs 12 per kilogram, he claimed, demanding that small tea growers be granted financial assistance per bigha of land.

Speaking specifically on tea workers’ welfare, Changmai added, “We demand that instead of giving dal and sugar to the tea workers, the government should give them fertilisers and pesticides at half price.”

The AJYCP also highlighted the deteriorating condition of Assam’s pig farmers, especially after the recent outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The organisation revealed that there are now nearly 25,000 newly established pig farms across the state, many of which have been severely affected.

“In the last five years, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has failed to control the African Swine Fever,” Changmai said, adding, “Neither the government nor the department has been able to assess the dire situation in Assam’s villages.”

The AJYCP has demanded that pig owners who lost livestock to the disease be compensated at current market value within one month, and that preventive vaccines be arranged immediately.

The AJYCP concluded the press meet by warning that the combined neglect of tribal, agricultural and rural livelihood issues could lead to widespread discontent if not addressed promptly and sincerely.