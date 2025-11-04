AJYCP, 25 groups protest in Guwahati, seek transparent probe into Zubeen’s death

Guwahati, Nov 4: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), on Tuesday, organised a massive protest march in Guwahati demanding a transparent and fair investigation into late cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death.

The rally, which began at Veterinary Field in Khanapara and proceeded towards Beltola amid tight security, saw participation from 25 affiliated ethnic and student organisations, uniting under the common demand.

Chanting slogans and carrying placards, protestors marched peacefully under heavy police presence, calling upon the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to disclose the details of the probe.

“Today, 25 ethnic organisations of Assam have come together under AJYCP’s banner to demand justice. We urge the government and SIT to ensure a transparent and strict investigation so that the real culprits can be brought to book,” AJYCP president Palash Changmai said.

The AJYCP leadership accused the authorities of withholding crucial information despite the public’s growing demand for clarity.

“It has been 47 days since Zubeen Garg’s death, yet the people of Assam still don’t know who killed him, why, or how. The SIT says the case is under investigation, but there is information they can share. Why are they not holding a press meet to reveal the facts they can disclose?” said Changmai.

He further added that while the SIT chief has responded to media questions, no concrete updates have been shared with the public, leading to rising suspicion and frustration among fans and citizens alike.

The participating organisations included prominent student bodies such as the All Moran Students’ Union, Motok Yuva Chatra Parishad, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, All Rabha Students’ Union, All Assam Chutiya Students’ Union, All Koch-Rajbanshi Students’ Union, All Dimasa Students’ Union, and All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Union, among others.

The AJYCP has also hinted that if the government fails to provide satisfactory updates soon, statewide demonstrations may follow in the coming weeks.