AJP's Jagadish Bhuyan files cybercrime complaint against circulation of forged letter

Guwahati, Aug 16: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police station in Guwahati, alleging circulation of a forged letter aimed at defaming him.

In his complaint, Bhuyan stated that while he was in Delhi on August 13 with a party delegation, he had met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi to discuss the challenges in implementing the Assam Accord, even 40 years after its signing.

“During this time, a letter was circulated on social media, bearing a forged version of my signature. It falsely claimed that I had apologised to Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi for not informing him before my meetings with the national leaders. The contents of this fabricated letter are defamatory and intended to malign my reputation,” Bhuyan said.

He submitted screenshots of the posts along with links to the accounts that shared the letter. Bhuyan also alleged that a person identifying himself on social media as a BJP media panelist had uploaded the forged document on Friday, but later deleted it.

“This act of creating and circulating a forged letter constitutes offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000,” Bhuyan added.

Urging urgent action, he requested the cybercrime authorities to trace those behind the fake document and initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

A police official confirmed that the complaint is under examination and said necessary action will follow after investigations.

- PTI