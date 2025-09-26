AJP demands CBI probe into Zubeen Garg’s death, alleges CM’s links with Shyamkanu Mahanta

Guwahati, Sept 26: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has demanded a CBI investigation into the sudden and mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, alleging that the ongoing CID and SIT probe is inadequate and compromised due to the alleged close ties between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Northeast India festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Speaking at a press meet on Friday, Gogoi said, “Justice for Zubeen Garg cannot be ensured through CID or SIT investigations. Since the incident occurred in Singapore, only a CBI inquiry with international coordination can bring the truth to light. Yet we see some of the accused roaming free in Assam, while others remain unexamined in Singapore.”

Gogoi alleged that despite the Chief Minister’s recent claim of having no connection with Mahanta, photographic evidence and past associations suggest otherwise.

“There are photos of Mahanta with the Chief Minister on a chartered flight, at rural project sites, sharing meals, and even alongside their families. If there is no connection, how was Mahanta traveling so closely with him? This raises questions about whether such ties are obstructing the investigation,” Gogoi charged.

The AJP leader also raised questions on government funding.

“For the last five years, Shyamkanu Mahanta has received funds from the government. Who approved it? The Chief Minister himself, as finance minister, sanctioned it. Now he washes his hands of the matter,” he said.

On the handling of the investigation, Gogoi was sharply critical.

“No passports have been seized, no phones confiscated, and no statements taken from NRIs present in Singapore. The law allows a local court to send a letter rogatory to Singapore for witness statements, but the government hasn’t even taken this basic step. If Mahanta flees abroad, will the government be able to bring him back?”

He also questioned why only four individuals have been named in the case, while others allegedly present, including Amrit Prabha Mahanta and Sandeepan Garg, have not been questioned.

“One of the accused is even livestreaming on social media, yet the government claims it cannot trace them. This is hard to believe,” he remarked.

Gogoi further alleged that despite the cancellation of the Northeast Festival, some events continued, including a fashion show where a company allegedly linked to the CM’s wife reportedly participated.

“The Chief Minister’s wife should clarify whether her company was involved, even as the State was in mourning. It is not a crime to take Zubeen da to Singapore, but forcing a sick person to travel for events was certainly wrong,” Gogoi said.

The AJP leader urged all organisations and citizens to stand united in demanding justice.

“Zubeen da never belonged to one political party; he was the cultural heartbeat of Assam. People are being beaten for protesting. This cannot continue. We all have the right to seek justice,” he concluded.