AJP bats for Opposition unity to take on BJP juggernaut in upcoming Panchayat polls

Guwahati, Jan 20: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners secured a resounding victory in the 2024 by-polls to five constituencies, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is setting its sights on uniting the opposition ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi expressed optimism about a possible merger of opposition parties, saying, "We are ready for the Panchayat polls; our goal is to defeat the BJP together with all the parties. Preparations are in full swing for the Panchayat elections."

Gogoi also addressed the ongoing efforts to merge with the Congress, noting, “We have been trying to work together for a long time. The people of Assam wanted us to unite, but Congress had other plans. Their failure to secure Samaguri, a constituency they held for 25 years, is the result of ignoring the people's demands.”

Highlighting the need for a united front against the ruling BJP, Gogoi added, “Given the current situation, where the BJP has an upper hand, we must come together. Other parties must be open-minded to strategise the defeat of the BJP.”

Earlier just before the by-polls, state Congress chief Bhupen Borah, the former president of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), withdrew from the alliance citing "tremendous pressure" over fielding a united candidate. However, the remaining members of ASOM have vowed to continue their opposition to the BJP without Borah's support.

Interestingly, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi acknowledged the impact of the split within the ASOM alliance on the party's performance in the by-polls. Despite the fallout, he had reassured supporters that the disagreements were "temporary" and expressed confidence that the "misunderstanding" would soon be resolved.