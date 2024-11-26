AITUC takes out protest in Ghy; calls govt policies 'anti-labour' & 'anti-farmer'

Guwahati, Nov. 26: In a massive show of dissent against the government's policies, the Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) organised protests across the country, condemning what they term as anti-farmer and anti-labour laws.

In Guwahati, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) led a vociferous demonstration against the "double engine" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, calling attention to the plight of agricultural and tea garden workers in Assam.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, one protester lamented, "There are 23 lakh agricultural labourers in Assam living in pitiable conditions. The 12 lakh tea garden workers barely earn Rs 250 a day, while about 2 lakh Anganwadi workers receive meagre wages of Rs 50 to 100. What steps is the government taking to address these issues?"

Criticising the government's neglect of the agricultural and labour classes, protesters pointed to stagnant wages and growing inequality. “There has been no increase in wages for workers. If a person earns Rs 2, they are forced to pay Rs 8. Contractors have taken over, and this government has worked against the interests of workers,” added another protester.

The demonstrators also voiced their concerns over the mounting national debt, demanding a shift in government policies. They raised issues related to the lack of adequate healthcare and educational facilities, highlighting that their grievances needed urgent attention. "If these issues are not addressed, this government will not see power in 2026," one protester vowed.

Protesters further accused the BJP-led government of prioritising the interests of big businesses over those of the people. "This government has turned into a broker for Adani and Ambani. They are selling Assam's resources to these businessmen. If the government cannot protect our land, oil, and the rights of farmers and labourers, no true development will ever be possible in Assam," one protester said.

The protests highlight a growing sense of discontent among the working-class population in Assam, with demonstrators making it clear that they will continue to fight for better conditions and fair treatment under government policies.