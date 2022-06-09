84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

AIIMS Guwahati doctor falls to death

By IANS

Guwahati, June 9: A senior resident doctor of the upcoming AIIMS, Guwahati died after purportedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Pholgu Pratim Das.

According to reports, AIIMS official Biswajit Sarma informed police that at around 11 a.m., Das fell down from the seventh floor while taking a selfie. But the actual reason behind his death is still not clear and police are suspecting it to be suicide.

After the AIIMS staff discovered him, Das was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries on the way and was pronounced dead by doctors there.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Police have already launched their investigation.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Monsoon on track: IMD; warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya

Monsoon on track: IMD; warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam,...

Assam: Vehicle speed limit restricted to 40-km per hr in Kaziranga National Park

Assam: Vehicle speed limit restricted to 40-km per hr in Kaziranga...

Two killed, 22 injured in clash in Assam

Two killed, 22 injured in clash in Assam

Next Story
Similar Posts
AIIMS Guwahati doctor falls to death

Guwahati, June 9: A senior resident doctor of the upcoming AIIMS, Guwahati died after purportedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Pholgu Pratim Das.

According to reports, AIIMS official Biswajit Sarma informed police that at around 11 a.m., Das fell down from the seventh floor while taking a selfie. But the actual reason behind his death is still not clear and police are suspecting it to be suicide.

After the AIIMS staff discovered him, Das was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries on the way and was pronounced dead by doctors there.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Police have already launched their investigation.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Monsoon on track: IMD; warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya

Monsoon on track: IMD; warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam,...

Assam: Vehicle speed limit restricted to 40-km per hr in Kaziranga National Park

Assam: Vehicle speed limit restricted to 40-km per hr in Kaziranga...

Two killed, 22 injured in clash in Assam

Two killed, 22 injured in clash in Assam

Similar Posts
X
X