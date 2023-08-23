85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

AIIMS employee killed by colleagues in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, August 23: In a gruesome incident, an employee of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati was allegedly stabbed to death in Changsari area on Tuesday night.

The deceased identified as Nipan Kalita was stabbed multiple times by some of his colleagues due to alleged language-related conflict.

Reportedly, Kalita was employed at the oxygen management unit of the hospital and hailed from Bamun Gaon in Boko subdivision under Assam’s Kamrup district.

Meanwhile police have held three accused identified as Amit Mandal, Binit Gupta and Dipak Sharma in connection with the incident.

