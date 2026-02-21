AI Summit row sparks BJP protest in Guwahati; Congress files police complaint

Guwahati, Feb 21: Hours after Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia called for statewide protests over the Congress’ “shirtless protest” at the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit 2026, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Asom Yuva Parishad staged a demonstration outside Rajiv Bhavan, the headquarters of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), in Guwahati on Saturday.

Several BJP youth leaders and party workers took part in the protest, raising slogans against the Congress and accusing its youth wing of “tarnishing the country’s image on an international platform”.

The demonstrators held placards and demanded an apology from the Congress leadership, describing the Youth Congress’ actions at the New Delhi summit as “an act that embarrassed India globally”.

Police and security personnel, including paramilitary forces, were deployed in large numbers at the site to maintain law and order. The situation remained largely under control, with no direct confrontation reported for most of the protest.

BJP leaders alleged that the Youth Congress’ conduct at the AI conference was “politically motivated” and “inappropriate for an international forum”.

“The Youth Congress’ behaviour at an international event has brought disrepute to the nation. We are protesting to condemn such acts and demand accountability,” a BJP youth leader told reporters.

The APCC, however, strongly condemned the protest, alleging that a section of “unruly” BJYM workers targeted Congress members and tore down party banners and posters under the guise of demonstration.

The Congress also questioned the role of the police, alleging that the Assam Police appeared to be acting as a protective force for the ruling BJP.

APCC Media Department chairman Bedabrata Bora claimed that video footage shows a police officer allegedly targeting and attacking Ratul Kalita, former chairman of the Congress Social Media Department.

At the time of filing this report, the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress and Kalita, who was reportedly assaulted during the incident, had lodged two separate complaints at Bhangagarh Police Station.