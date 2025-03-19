Guwahati chokes on dust pollution: AHRC slams PWD, orders immediate action

Guwahati, March 18: The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has pulled up Public Works Department (PWD) over the ongoing flyover construction projects in Guwahati, saying the department has not followed its directive to clean city’s deteriorating air quality.

Issuing a stern warning, the Commission termed the situation “public harassment”, before directing PWD to take immediate steps.

The AHRC, on Tuesday, conducted a hearing under Case No. 58/2025 (9) after taking into cognisance multiple complaints from residents about rising dust particles such as PM 12 and PM 10 in air because of the construction projects across the city.

In the hearing, officials from PWD, the district administration, and construction firm Shree Gautam-Anupam Nirman (JV) were summoned to present their responses.

Presiding over the hearing, AHRC Member Santanu Bharali held the department responsible for the worsening air quality of Guwahati.

"So far, we have received around seven complaints about the condition of the roads," the AHRC stated, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of action from PWD and the construction authorities.

Advocate Niberita Barman represented PWD officer Bhaskar Mishra Bhagawati, while ADC Ajit Kr. Sarma and District Project Officer Kastav Talukdar appeared for the district administration. Advocate Kanhaiya Gupta and company representative Gautam Kr. Jain attended on behalf of the construction firm.

Taking up case number 60/2025, registered on March 6, 2025, it rapped the authorities for not doing the simplest minimum bit to address the concern noting that "The Chief Minister of Assam cannot be expected to personally over-see every minor issue. It is the duty of the administration to act with competence and accountability."

The AHRC reviewed responses to its previous order dated March 4, which mandated regular sprinkling of water on GNB and MRD Road to control dust levels, among a slew of directives.

However, the commission found that little to no progress had been made despite the case being filed 20 days ago.

In a strongly-worded directive, the Commission has ordered taking of dust-control measures, setting the deadline of April 10 for compliance and warning of serious consequences for inaction.

The AHRC has made it mandatory for the GNB Road and MRD Road, the two worst-affected stretches of the city, to be watered three times a day on dry days to control pollution originating from the flyover construction.

It also asked the construction agencies to cement up all the flyover pillars to a minimum of five feet without any further delay. "Following this, all the residual soil and debris between the pillars must be removed immediately to maintain a clean and accessible environment," the order stated.

The Commission also stated that watering operations must be conducted along the stretch from Guwahati Club to Guwahati College bus stand, thrice a day.

It specified the water spraying timings during the peak school and office hours in the morning: in the noon to counteract midday dust accumulation, and also in the evening to minimize pollution before nighttime traffic.

The Commission termed the directives as non-negotiable, warning of serious repercussions against the responsible officials and contractors for any delay or neglect.

“We need development, and the government will continue its work. You must cooperate with the government,” the commission stated, while urging authorities to balance progress with public well-being.

Despite repeated orders and complaints, the situation on the ground remains unchanged, causing significant hardship for daily commuters. The thick dust clouds, uneven roads, and debris-filled streets have turned the area into a hazardous zone, raising health concerns among residents.