Ahead of Panchayat polls: Congress, BJP trade barbs over violence, cash-for-ticket row

Guwahati, Apr 13: Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora, on Sunday, strongly condemned the alleged political violence in the run-up to the panchayat elections, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using intimidation tactics against Congress candidates.

Speaking at a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Bora alleged that the BJP’s growing frustration over the polls — coupled with internal strife over ticket distribution — had triggered unrest in several areas.

“Earlier, the BJP was overconfident, but now, sensing a shift in public mood, they have resorted to threats and intimidation against Congress candidates. The BJP has unleashed violence through favoured goons to keep our workers from campaigning,” he alleged.

Citing incidents of perceived electoral violence in Samaguri, Gohpur, and Naduar, Bora said, “In some areas, nomination papers were torn apart; in others, our candidates were attacked. If Congress has no base in these places, why is the BJP trying to obstruct our candidates from filing nominations?”

So far, three FIRs have been lodged in connection with such incidents, but the Election Commission has yet to act, he lamented.

Responding to allegations of money being exchanged for party tickets, Bora said, “There will always be accusations, but the Congress takes every issue seriously and holds detailed discussions before finalising candidates.”

On Saturday, amidst mounting backlash over the alleged cash-for-ticket controversy in Dhubri, the Congress went into damage control mode.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah attempted to turn the controversy into a show of strength for the party.

“A lot of people had predicted Congress would be wiped out in the panchayat polls, but now we’re seeing public discontent over not getting tickets. That, in a way, reflects a strong desire to contest on a Congress ticket — a positive sign,” he said at a press briefing in Lakhimpur.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika launched a scathing attack, alleging that the Congress is known for “doing everything the unfair way.”

“Giving tickets in exchange for cash is in their nature. We’ve received information about this happening across several districts,” he said.

The unfolding political developments ahead of the panchayat elections have sharpened the rivalry between the Congress and BJP in the state.