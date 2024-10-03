Ahead of Durga Puja, city police urges citizens to stay alert, report suspicious activities

Guwahati, Oct 3: City police have asked denizens to be vigilant as they prepare to usher in the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, starting October 9.

During a meeting held on Thursday at the Guwahati District Library with over 300 puja committees, Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah outlined several precautionary measures for both the committees and the public.

“The primary focus is on ensuring the safety and security of the people,” Barah said, emphasising the importance of cooperation between citizens and authorities. He also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities in their vicinity.

“While Assam enjoys peace and insurgency has largely been eliminated, the events of the Independence Day celebrations showed that threats still persist,” Barah told the gathering, which included representatives from various departments, police officials, and members of puja committees.

He appealed to citizens, stating, “Please alert local authorities if you notice anything suspicious during the celebrations.”

Barah also expressed concerns about late-night, empty puja pandals and how miscreants might exploit them to disrupt law and order or incite communal disputes.

“The pandals are open until 2 am, but they’re usually deserted. Sometimes, a few intoxicated individuals may dance or sleep there, and later, cattle could enter and damage the idols. These incidents can lead to community tensions the following day. Puja committees are advised to remain vigilant,” Barah cautioned.

The Guwahati Police Commissioner further warned that Durga idols would be confiscated if any committee blocks roads by erecting pandals. “We appeal to the puja committees not to obstruct roads with pandals. If this happens, the committees will face consequences,” he stated.

Barah also acknowledged the presence of a significant number of robbers in the city. “Before the police can act, citizens must stay alert. There are only 3,000 police personnel for a population of 20 lakh,” he said, pointing to the challenges faced by the administration.

Earlier in the day, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate issued advisories to all 460 puja committees, the public, and for traffic management ahead of the festivities.