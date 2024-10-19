Ahead of Diwali, Guwahati police gear up to launch drive against gambling, illegal firecrackers

Guwahati, Oct 19: Guwahatians may have to face an array of restrictions when it comes to celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, on October 31 and November 1 even as police gears up to launch drives against gambling and unauthorised storage of crackers.

The district administration, according to sources, has been planning several prohibitions in terms of sale and bursting of firecrackers in and around Guwahati.

Like in last year, a specific time period would be announced for bursting of crackers between 8 pm to 10 pm. Sources also stated that there could be complete ban on fireworks of high-decibel except during the specified time slot.

“We are emphasising on bursting of green crackers only to put a brake on increasing pollution level. Last year, people were more or less cooperative and this year too, we are hoping for similar cooperation from the public,” a source said, adding that the same restrictions are likely to be imposed for Chaat Puja, Christmas, and New Year celebrations etc.

He also said that there would be prohibition on bursting of firecrackers of a certain decibel and the permissible limit would be announced by the Commissioner of Guwahati Police through an official order.

A police source, when contacted, said that activities around the hospitals would be monitored round-the-clock so that indoor patients are not caused any inconvenience.

"Sounds emanating from the relentless bursting of high-decibel crackers often cause inconvenience to patients in hospitals. We would appeal to residents of localities where hospitals are located to be cautious," he said.

“Strict action would be taken against those who would resort to bursting crackers on roads which results in the ordeal of the commuters, including pedestrians. Moreover, such irresponsible acts may result in road mishaps of serious nature," he opined.

Meanwhile, police teams across the State have been asked to keep a check on unauthorised storage of fire crackers which are mostly bought from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

