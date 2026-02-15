Ahead of Assam polls, EVM, VVPAT checks to begin in Kamrup (M) from Feb 16

Guwahati, Feb 15: As Assam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) in Kamrup Metropolitan district will begin on February 16.

The three-day exercise, scheduled to continue till February 18, will be conducted daily from 9 am to 7 pm at the EVM/VVPAT warehouse in Basistha Lalmatia under the Office of the District Election Officer.

According to an official statement issued by the District Election Office, 10 engineers deputed by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will inspect a minimum of 30 Ballot Units (BU), 550 Control Units (CU) and 70 VVPATs.

The exercise aims to ensure that all machines are in proper working condition ahead of the polls.

“The entire checking process will be held under strict supervision and transparency. Representatives of recognised national and state political parties from the Kamrup Metropolitan district committees will remain present every day, and the process will be webcast to ensure openness,” the statement, undersigned by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Swapneel Paul, revealed.

The three-day exercise coincides with the visit of the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, to Assam on Monday.

The Commission is on a three-day visit to review poll preparedness ahead of the Assembly elections, expected sometime in March–April 2026.

During the visit, the ECI team, including Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will meet political leaders, central and state officials, district election officers and police chiefs to assess ground-level preparedness.

The commissioners are also likely to address the press on the final day of their tour on February 18.