Ahead of Ambubachi, poster campaign at Kamakhya to curb human-leopard conflict

Guwahati, June 16: Ahead of Ambubachi Mela 2025, the Kaziranga Wildlife Society, a nature conservation group, to address the rising human-leopard conflict in the city organised an awareness campaign at Kamakhya on Sunday.

According to a member of the organisation, Guwahati, surrounded by hills, is witnessing an increase in encounters between humans and leopards, largely due to rapid urban expansion and encroachment into the animals’ natural habitats.

To raise public awareness and promote coexistence, the society carried out a poster awareness drive along the entire stretch of road leading to the Kamakhya Temple amid the preparation for the upcoming Ambubachi Mela. The posters provided clear instructions on what to do if one encounters a leopard, aiming to ensure safety for both people and wildlife.

The campaign received support from Prerana, another voluntary organisation along with participation from several local residents of the Kamakhya area.

Kaziranga Wildlife Society and Prerana are also planning to extend similar awareness drives to other wildlife-sensitive zones such as Adinggiri and Chitrasal Hill, which are also known leopard habitats.

The awareness drive was led by environmental journalist Mubina Akhtar. Kaziranga Wildlife Society’s president Alok Sarma, general secretary Karuna Sarma, and members Pranoy Bordoloi, Kalyan Barthakur, Rajesh Sarma, among others were also present.