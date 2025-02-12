Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0, Guwahati to remove dangling wires for safety & aesthetic

Guwahati, Feb 12: As Guwahati prepares for the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has taken decisive steps to improve the city’s aesthetics and public safety.

In an effort to clean up the city before the event, authorities have issued a directive for the immediate removal of open and hanging wires from street poles across Guwahati.

The decision follows a field verification that revealed the loosely hanging wires were causing physical discomfort to pedestrians and posing a significant safety hazard.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the city, Kankan Sharma, issued the order, citing public safety concerns and referring to Section 152(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The administration's notification mandates that all concerned authorities manage and secure the cables properly within seven days.

A worker involved in the removal process near the DC office in Hengrabari explained the urgency of the task, “We have been working since 10 am, starting from the Ganeshguri flyover, and we will continue covering this area. For the past two to three days, we’ve been removing hanging wires, including those tangled in trees. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Guwahati soon, we’ve been instructed to ensure the city is clean and well-organised, free of dangling cables that could pose a hazard.”

The directive highlights potential consequences for failure to comply, with penalties under Section 223 of BNSS, 2023, and enforcement actions under Section 160, which may include the cutting and seizing of undressed cables.

Should cable owners fail to act, the responsibility will be transferred to the pole-owning authorities, who may recover costs from the defaulting entities.

"If the concerned authorities fail to comply with the order, pole-owning authorities are directed to mitigate the nuisance on their own, with costs to cable owners, and take necessary steps in this regard," the notification stated.

To ensure transparency, the administration has also allowed concerned agencies or individuals to submit their objections in person or through an authorised representative at a hearing scheduled for February 14 at the District Commissioner’s office.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to improve the city’s visual appeal, and clear obstructions from public spaces ahead of the summit.