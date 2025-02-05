Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0, CM Sarma unveils key upgrades at Guwahati Airport

Guwahati, Feb. 5: With just days remaining until the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 summit on February 25-26, the government is pulling out all stops in ensuring that international and domestic guests have a seamless experience during their visit.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated several major upgrades at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati.

“These changes have been planned and implemented over the past two months to ensure that the guests attending Advantage Assam 2.0 have a pleasant experience at the Guwahati airport,” Sarma said after the inaugurations.

He added, “LGBIA is not just the gateway to Assam and the Northeast; in the future, it will be the gateway to Southeast Asia.”

As part of the ongoing airport development, Sarma also provided an update on the construction of the third phase of the new terminal, which is set to be inaugurated later this year.

“We are hopeful of inaugurating the third part of the new terminal around September-October,” the Chief Minister revealed, highlighting the positive momentum in airport infrastructure.

He shared that after the new terminal, LGBIA will be able to host 13 million passengers, four times more than the current capacity.

In addition to the airport upgrades, Sarma shared progress on another key infrastructure project—the Guwahati Ring Road.

“The tender for the Ring Road project has been finalised, and work is expected to begin in the next month. We had a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to assess whether the project is proceeding as planned,” Sarma said.

Reflecting on his recent trip to Delhi, Sarma informed that he discussed several vital projects for Assam.

“In Delhi, I discussed a number of important projects, including the Kaziranga elevated corridor, the Gohpur-Numaligarh underwater tunnel, and the Majuli-Jorhat bridge tendering with Minister Gadkari,” he said. The Chief Minister also reviewed progress on the highway linking Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

Sarma further shared that he had been in Delhi to finalise the itinerary for the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, who will be attending the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave.

“The Prime Minister will be arriving in Guwahati on February 24 evening to witness the Jhumoor performance. On February 25, he will participate in the Advantage Assam conclave from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. I was in Delhi to finalise the timing and schedule for the PM and other Union Ministers' visits,” Sarma confirmed.

Here are the upgrades Chief Minister Sarma announced to enhance passenger convenience and streamline airport operations: