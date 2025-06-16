AGP eyes 2026 comeback, gears up for state-wide review meetings

Guwahati, June 16: Buoyed by the ruling alliance’s performance in the recent panchayat polls, NDA constituent Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has now set its sights on expanding its organisational base in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

In an interaction with The Assam Tribune, AGP vice president Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee said the regional party is targeting to improve upon its 2021 Assembly election performance in the next year’s polls.

He said zonal-level review meetings are going to be held across the State in the coming weeks as per a decision taken by the AGP’s central committee.

“We shall consider the local factors of each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) and decide on our game plan accordingly. Stock will be taken of the party’s organizational position and our strengths as well as shortcomings. Based on that, we shall formulate our strategy and tactics for all the LACs for the 2026 elections. Necessary actions will also be taken to remove the deficiencies wherever they exist,” Bhattacharjee said.

He said formal seat-sharing negotiations among the NDA partners are still some distance away.

“There is plenty of time for seat-sharing talks. At present, all the alliance partners are putting more emphasis on strengthening their respective organizational bases. In the case of our party, the priority now is to reinforce our position at the booth level and connect with the masses,” Bhattacharjee said.

Asked about the AGP’s target for the 2026 Assembly elections, he said, “We would definitely seek to increase our numbers in the Assembly as much as possible and do better than the previous polls.” AGP had secured nine seats in the 2021 elections.

Bhattacharjee asserted that the panchayat election results have boosted the party’s confidence.

“The panchayat results proved that the people of Assam have faith in the NDA government. And we are confident that in 2026 also the NDA, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will return to power for another term with the AGP as a strong constituent in the next State government,” he said.

He added that the AGP will also enter the fray in the forthcoming elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“However, we shall not contest all the 40 seats in the BTC. The AGP will only put up candidates in a limited number of seats. We are also not going to have any formal alliance with any other party for the BTC elections. However, there may be some seat-wise understandings. We have already started public meetings and election-related activities in the BTR,” the AGP vice president said.





By

Pranjal Bhuyan