AGP an independent party, BJP to discuss alliance plans early neat year: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday clarified that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key ally of the BJP in the state, is an “independent political party” with its own ideologies and decision-making authority.

He said that while the BJP and AGP have a history of seat-sharing during elections, the future course of their alliance will be decided only after detailed discussions early next year.

“AGP is an independent political party with its own ideology and beliefs. During elections, we have seat-sharing arrangements and work together as friends. However, how AGP will move forward in the coming elections is something I, as a BJP member, cannot speak for them,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the media in Lakhimpur.

Sarma added that any final decision regarding the continuation of the BJP-AGP alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections will be taken after internal deliberations.

“Before the 2026 elections, we will sit with AGP to discuss our plans. If our thoughts and visions align, we will continue to work together; if not, we will hold discussions to find common ground. We will talk about the elections in January,” he said.

Speaking on other ongoing issues, the Chief Minister asserted that his government has taken proactive measures in the Zubeen Garg case.

“Whatever the Chief Minister is expected to do, I have gone one step beyond that. When the police files the chargesheet, people will understand how serious we are about this case. Let’s wait for a month before passing unnecessary judgments", the Chief Minister said.

On the recognition of Scheduled Caste (SC) status and tribalisation efforts, Sarma mentioned that a detailed report would be released on November 25.

“We believe that once the report is out, the people of Assam will understand the truth of the matter. Many were not fully briefed about the situation; they will know the facts now,” he added.

Highlighting the state's employment drive, the Chief Minister informed that the government will begin issuing new appointment letters in November.

“Randomisation work is underway, after which posting processes will follow. We plan to complete appointments by December, starting with lower primary teachers, followed by police personnel, and then gazetted officers. In total, around 35,000 people will receive government appointments,” he said.