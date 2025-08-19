After infant's death, 11 GMCH trolley pullers booked for extorting patients’ kin

Guwahati, Aug 19: Acting on the directive of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Guwahati Police, on Tuesday, arrested 11 trolley pullers of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for allegedly extorting money from patients’ families.

According to officials, the arrests were made on the basis of a previous complaint that the accused were charging Rs 200 for trolleys. All 11 are contractual employees engaged by GMCH through an agency.

They have been booked under Section 140/25, and all penalties applicable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be enforced. The arrested persons are scheduled to be produced before the court today.

“After the incident at GMCH and the inquiry initiated by the Chief Minister, along with a complaint regarding people demanding money, we arrested 11 individuals who will be produced in court. This is not the first time such arrests have been made. In this year, six cases have been registered, and all the accused were arrested,” said Guwahati DCP Mrinal Deka.

Meanwhile, the GMCH management confirmed that an investigation into the recent incident of child mortality at the hospital is also ongoing. Authorities have assured that no guilty party will escape accountability and that CCTV footage will be thoroughly examined.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while commenting on the death of a 4-day-old on Monday, reiterated the need for stricter discipline and accountability in public healthcare institutions.

“What is happening is unacceptable. People complained that patients were being asked to pay for trolleys, and I directed the police to arrest them immediately. There must be strict control,” he said.

He further issued a stern warning to hospital staff, particularly nurses, against negligence.

“If a nurse is found neglecting her duties, she will be transferred to a far-off posting. No one wants such transfers, and this will automatically correct their behaviour. Authorities must listen to patients’ complaints and take corrective measures. When complaints are ignored, such incidents happen,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he would personally review the grievances raised by patients.

The Chief Minister’s emphasis on transfers as a disciplinary measure comes in the wake of the death of four-day-old girl, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati, who died after reportedly falling from a phototherapy bed (see top image) at the NICU while being treated for jaundice.