After hours in Ganeshguri: Vice, fear & crackdown in motion

By day, Ganeshguri bustles with commerce and commuters — a lifeline between Dispur’s power corridors and Zoo Road’s shops and eateries. But after dark, locals say, a different economy emerges in the shadows.

Last week, Guwahati Police launched a late-night crackdown on the area’s growing “immoral activities”, detaining 18 individuals, including six men, six women, and six members of the transgender community.

The arrests were made on charges ranging from drug peddling and solicitation to disturbing public order.

The operation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka, was carried out based on a string of complaints and intelligence reports indicating a spike in illicit activity in the area after midnight.

“The issue of hooliganism and nuisance had reached a peak in that area, and hence we decided to take targeted action,” said an official from the Dispur police station.

A familiar unease in a changing neighbourhood

Residents, however, say the problem isn’t new — only more visible now.

“There’s definitely been an uptick in shady behaviour recently. By the time I shut my shop, there are people loitering, deals being struck in the shadows,” said Ajit Bharali, a shopkeeper near Zoo Road.

Bhuban Das, who runs a chicken stall on Senduri Ali Path, described a recent altercation involving a group of transgender individuals he accused of soliciting outside his shop.

“I politely asked them to move elsewhere. Instead, they argued and refused. It’s becoming impossible to run a peaceful business here after dark,” he said.

A file image of Ganeshguri at night

Several alleys and poorly lit corners, especially near the flyover and RG Baruah Road junction, have turned into hotspots for criminal activity, according to locals.

Last month, an incident involving a transgender person allegedly chasing people with sticks and engaging in vandalism on a busy street further drew attention to the issue.

The involvement of some transgender individuals in these reported activities has sparked a delicate conversation around rights and law enforcement.

Several complaints — both formal and online — have mentioned instances of robbery, extortion, and even assault linked to nighttime groups operating in the area.

“We can detain individuals during such operations, but taking permanent action is difficult — especially when unions back them. They know the rules well,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity.

Still, he was firm that the law applies to all. “We respect the rights of all communities, including the transgender population. But no one is above the law. Illegal activity under any guise will not be tolerated. Our goal is to make the streets safer — for everyone, regardless of gender or time,” the official stressed.

Action on the ground, eyes in the sky

In the wake of recent incidents, authorities have stepped up surveillance. Special patrol units now operate through the night, with increased female constable deployment and plainclothes officers monitoring hotspots.

CCTV cameras and rapid-response units have been added at key intersections.

Locals have cautiously welcomed the move — but say that without consistent enforcement and support systems for the vulnerable, the effort may be temporary.

“What’s needed is not just police vans but proper rehabilitation. Many of those involved may have no other option — they’re caught in cycles of poverty, addiction, or abuse,” said Bharali.

As Guwahati modernises and expands, it must also confront the underbelly of its urban growth. The challenge is to strike a balance — to remain inclusive without compromising public safety.

The latest crackdown in Ganeshguri signals a strong intent. But whether this is a turning point or a brief disruption in the city’s shadow economy remains to be seen.