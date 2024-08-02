Adulterated milk sold as cow milk in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 2: In an unusual incident, on Friday, it was found that adulterated milk was being sold to customers as cow milk in Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati.

Based on a complaint made by one of the local residents, the Paltan police detained one individual identified as Santosh Kumar who had been selling adulterated milk under the banner of 'Brihatta Guwahati Go-Palak Sangstha’ for Rs. 70 per litre, in the Paltan bazar locality.

Local residents claim that powdered milk was mixed with water and being sold to the customers.

Meanwhile, talking to The Assam Tribune, the Food Safety Officer of FSSAI, Guwahati said, “A sample of the milk has been procured and sent to the lab for testing. The results are yet to be ascertained, only then we will know what exactly was adulterated in the milk."

Meanwhile, residents of the area are concerned as they have been consuming the milk for a long time without being aware of the adulteration.