AdtU comes up with new ventures to cater to new education prospect of Physiotherapy

Guwahati, Aug 4: The Physiotherapy profession has a significant role in the health care industry and has been an integral part of medical fraternity. Assam down town University aims at bringing out the best quality health care professionals and strives to work on that.

A programme of physiotherapy of AdtUAdtU has come up with new ventures that is Gait Lab, Electromyography studies lab and Pulmonary Function test lab with Spirometer to be able to cater the need of the new education prospect of Physiotherapy.

For the very first time in Assam all these three technological medical assets, which play a vital role in diagnosis and treatment are coming up in the same University, keeping in mind the present scenario and need of the hour.

Gait lab or motion analyser studies the biomechanics and helps in the assessment, diagnosis and proper plan of treatment by studying various parameters of gait,differentiating normal and abnormal gait, also assists in critical analysis of gait abnormalities.

Electromyography studies is also an important diagnostic test to rule out any musculoskeletal issues, by studying group of muscles to recognize the underlying pathology

Pulmonary function tests are non- invasive test, used to make us understand how lung works, its condition and evaluate the different lung volumes and capacities.

Spirometer is another vital instrument to assess the lung quality and functions, also an important tool for respiratory muscle training. After pandemic the entire society is in dire need of new approaches for quick analysis and treatment.

To grace the occasion Mr Jyotisman Duta Managing Trustee, AdtU Dr Dharmeshwar Das Chairperson of Research AdtU, Dr Pratap Ch Sarma, Principal, Chairperson of Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, Dr Binod Ch Sarma, Associate professor, Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, Dr Nirmali Sarma, Associate Professor. Faculty of Paramedical, Dr Tarini Kanti Das, Professor, Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, Dr Ganesh, Dean of Physiotherapy, Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, Dr a Abhijit Dutta, Associate Dean, Faculty of Paramedical Sciences along with other dignitaries were present.