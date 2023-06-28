AdtU celebrates lucrative placements at Success Meet Placement 2023

Guwahati, Jun 28: Assam down town University (AdtU) hosted its very first Success Meet Placement 2023 with Chief Guest Dr. Mayur Hazarika, UPSC CSE 2022. The event served as a momentous occasion to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of its students and their successful placements in prestigious organizations.

The students of AdtU have been placed in renowned and prestigious companies all around India such as Aditya Birla, Himalaya Wellness Company, ICICI Bank, Talent Acquaintance, Justdial, Piramal Group, SBI General, Pie Infocomm Pvt. Ltd, Pratiksha Hospital, Ultratech Cement, Down town Hospital, Sun Vacuum Formers Pvt. Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, and many more. They have been recruited for positions like Human Resource Executive, Insurance Trainee, Equity Relationship Manager, Deputy Manager, Business Development Manager, QC Engineer, Graduate Engineer Trainee, Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist, Junior Software Developer, Customer Support Associate, Business Research Analyst, etc. AdtU's Placement Cell has attracted 150+ certified companies, resulting in 585+ offer letters. The highest package offered is 9 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum), with a placement percentage of 92.75%.



The Success Meet Placement 2023 commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of our accomplished students. The Managing Trustee of Assam down town University, Mr. Joutishman Dutta delivered a warm welcome speech, expressing immense pride in the students' accomplishments and highlighting the university's commitment to fostering excellence in education. Also, The Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University, Prof Dr. NC Talukdar, shared inspiring thoughts, emphasizing the significance of this milestone in the student's educational journey. A felicitation ceremony was then held to recognize and honor the placed students, celebrating their remarkable achievements.



Dr. Mayur Hazarika, the acclaimed chief guest, who attained an excellent fifth position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022, was honored at the event. Dr. Mayur Hazarika's insightful talks, in which he generously shared rare information and profound understanding with the audience, were the main draw of the event.



Students and parents were given the chance to express their gratitude to AdtU, faculty members, and their families at the gathering. Their speeches demonstrated how the university has positively impacted their personal and professional development. The Success Meet Placement 2023 closed with Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Associate Director of Career Advancement, thanking everyone who attended and supported the event. It demonstrated the university's commitment to developing talent and giving students the tools they need to achieve their goals.