Actor George Baker honoured with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award

Guwahati, April 23: Noted actor George Baker was conferred with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award at Beltola Bohagi Utsav on its concluding day in Guwahati.

Beltola Bohagi Utsav Samiti has been honouring stalwarts in different sectors for their contribution to their respective fields with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award.

Singer Samar Hazarika presented the award to Baker on Sunday night. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a citation, a souvenir, a gamusa, a cheleng sador, a rhino memento, a phulam japi, and a bust of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, among other items.

Upon receiving the award, George Baker expressed his gratitude to the committee and acknowledged the contributions of individuals like Nirode Choudhury, Abdul Majid, and Bhupen Hazarika, among others, in his life.

“I’m thankful to the committee for this honour and love,” said the veteran actor who played the protagonist in Abdul Majid directed ‘Chameli Memsaab’ in 1975.

Baker also fondly recalled an instance when Bhupen Hazarika invited him on stage and introduced him as his son.

The Anglo-Indian actor played the character Berkeley, a British planter, in ‘Chameli Memsaab.’ The film was a trailblazer, turning Baker into a matinee idol. Later, he acted in a few other Assamese films.

On this occasion, eminent social worker and renowned physician Sushil Kumar Jain, who was selected for the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award for the year 2021, received the award this year. He graciously accepted the award and expressed his thanks to the committee, pledging to continue his social service in the future.

Chief patrons of the Beltola Bohagi Utsav Samiti, Ratul Barua and Narayan Deka, along with general secretary Sanjay Goswami, cultural secretary Jayanta Gogoi, treasurer Pradip Das, and other office bearers, were present at the ceremony.

The Patmadoi title (for dance) for 2024 was awarded to Nirjuma Kakati of Nagaon, who received a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000 along with a citation and a memento.

Similarly, the award for the best Bihu Husori team was won by the Rangman Anajori Bihu Husori team, which received a cash prize of Rs 1,00,001. The second prize was awarded to the Ranghar Bihu Hunchri Team, who received a cash prize of Rs 51,001.

Singer Rupam Bhuyan was presented with the Manmath Baishya Memorial Award on April 19.