Absconding youth arrested for attacking woman in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 2: In a significant development, the Dispur police successfully arrested the accused, who attacked a woman in Guwahati.

The accused, Amit Bhowmick, was absconding after attacking the woman with a sharp weapon, and he was arrested from West Bengal.



Currently, the accused is under the custody of Dipsur Police, and he will be produced before the court today.



It may be mentioned that Amit tried to kill the young woman in Guwahati’s Beltola locality as the woman rejected his love proposal.

