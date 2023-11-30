Absconding ACS officer arrested by police in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 30: Amidst the continuous effort to curb the menace of APSC cash-for-job scam, an ACS officer who was absconding in connection with the APSC scandal was arrested on Wednesday night.

As per sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested the accused official from Guwahati’s Six Mile area.

The accused official has been identified as Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer.

According to reports, Rakesh was on the run and hid himself in a deserted house to prevent the police from arresting him.

Currently, the accused official has been taken to the CID office in Ulubari, Guwahati.