Abandoned pipes causes chaos in Bonda, Guwahati

Guwahati, June 21: The road leading to Panikheti from Narengi has been a cause of concern for the local residents, as pipelines of an alleged gas cracker project are lying abandoned in the main road near Bonda Anchalik High School.

Shopkeepers, residents as well as business establishments are facing a harrowing time as the large iron pipes are hindering the free flow of vehicular traffic, causing inconvenience to road users in Bonda, Birkuchi.

"The pipes are mounted above sandbags making it difficult for the people to cross the road, especially senior citizens," said a local resident.





Ramen Kalita, an automobile dealer informed that the pipes are lying there since last six months but people were still able to commute. However, 15 days back the pipes were joined following which the local residents with private vehicles, such as four-wheelers or two-wheelers are unable to move about. Moreover, the situation aggravated due to incessant rains and water logging, the local people and the shops nearby are distressed over the situation.





"The pipes belong to a gas cracker project here in Panikheti, the entire area is in a complete mess and affects large number of commuters and residents in the area, the pipeline has blocked the bylane. After the joining of the pipes the work has also been halted. Earlier, the construction workers used to work at night, but now we have not observed any further development," said Kalita whose workshop is just 200 m away from the pipelines.

Expressing concern over the situation, Kalita said that he is unable to deliver cars from the workshop as the road is blocked causing trouble to the company.

Although Kalita tweeted about the situation to the District Administration, no action has been taken so far. Moreover, the attempt to contact the concerned person associated with the project also failed as the work has been commissioned to contractors, informed Kalita.