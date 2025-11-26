AATS demands eviction of industrial units from South Kamrup tribal belt

Jorabat, Nov 26: The All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS), Dimoria District unit, on Tuesday demanded the immediate eviction of M/s Superlite AAC Block Industry and Purbanchal Cement Pvt. Ltd. (Suryagold Purbanchal) from the South Kamrup Tribal Belt, alleging that both units were established "blatantly violating" Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886.

At a press meet in Sonapur, AATS leaders released official documents, including a 29 January 2025 eviction notice issued to Superlite AAC, confirming that the industrial unit stands on Dag No. 35, KP Patta 30, Sarutari village, categorized as protected Tribal Belt land. The notice, issued under Section 165(3) (a) of Chapter X of AL&RS 1886, directed the company to vacate the land within 15 days for entering the area without lawful authority.

AATS also displayed a 10 March 2025 communication from the Sonapur Revenue Circle to Sonapur Police requesting security personnel for an eviction drive targeting both Superlite AAC and Purbanchal Cement Pvt Ltd. However, AATS alleged that despite the requisition, no eviction was ultimately carried out, leaving the matter unresolved.

The Sangha claimed that the two companies have "illegally occupied and commercially exploited" protected tribal land for years, undermining the very purpose of Tribal Belts and Blocks. "How could such massive industrial activity continue in a protected belt despite clear legal restrictions?" questioned AATS president Bidyadhar Daimari, terming the situation a longstanding failure of enforcement.

AATS secretary Nagen Bangthaw reiterated the organization's demand for the government to restore the land to the Tribal Belt without delay, calling this a "non-negotiable obligation under the 1886 Regulation."