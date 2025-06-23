AASU to sponsor 25 UPSC aspirants from Assam under new initiative 'Pratyasha'

Guwahati, June 23: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Monday, announced a new initiative aimed at supporting civil service aspirants from Assam in their preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Swahid Bhawan in Uzan Bazar, Guwahati, in the presence of Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattarcharya, President Utpal Sarma, and General Secretary Samiran Phukan.

The initiative, titled "Pratyasha", will specifically designed to benefit candidates who have cleared the prelims of the UPSC exam by providing them with financial and logistical support for the Mains.

“We have observed that Assam’s performance in the UPSC has been declining over the years. While around 44,000 candidates appeared from Bihar this year, we haven’t seen such encouraging numbers from Assam,” said AASU President Utpal Sarma.

As part of the initiative, AASU will arrange for UPSC coaching in Delhi, ensuring access to top-tier guidance for deserving aspirants from the state. The union announced that it will fully sponsor 25 selected candidates, covering the entire cost of coaching—whether online or offline—at an institute of the candidate’s choice.

“Those who have cleared the prelims and are preparing for the Mains can apply through the application form available at www.aasu.org.in,” Sarma added. The application window is open until June 29, and the list of selected candidates will be announced in the first week of July.

Candidates already undergoing coaching at private institutes can also apply for support under this initiative.

In the second phase of the initiative, AASU plans to send 40 students annually to Delhi for full-time coaching—26 from Assam and 14 from other Northeastern states.

“The aim is to ensure that more aspirants from Assam and the Northeast crack the UPSC. We’re committed to providing all possible support,” Sarma said.

The AASU Delhi unit will coordinate and oversee the programme during the training period in the national capital.