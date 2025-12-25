AASU thanks PM Modi for martyrs’ tribute, urges tough action on infiltration in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 25: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the martyr’s memorial park to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, but at the same time the student body has urged upon the Prime Minister to take a tough stand on the detection and deportation of foreign nationals and fundamentalist elements from Assam.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya said that Modi was the first Prime Minister to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, but at the same time he should launch a special operation to flush out the foreign nationals from Assam.

During the Assam Agitation, AASU had said “save Assam today to save India tomorrow” and that has come true now as jihadi elements managed to sneak into India to create serious security threat.

Bhattacharya expressed the hope that the Central Government would take the issues seriously and deal with the problem of infiltration of foreigners.

He said that though the Home Ministry is the nodal ministry for the implementation of the Assam Accord, the Prime Minister should take special care to ensure that the problem of infiltration is solved in the interest of national security.

On the recent situation in Bangladesh, Bhattacharya said that Government of India should take adequate steps to protect the international border.

He demanded that shoot at sight should be ordered along the international border to prevent anti-India elements from sneaking into India.

“If shoot at site can be ordered along the border with Pakistan, there is no reason why the same orders cannot be issued in case of India-Bangladesh border,” he added.

Bhattacharya also pointed out that some leaders are now demanding the inclusion of the Northeast in Bangladesh. However, he said that the demand is not new.

At the time of partition of the country, the leaders of erstwhile East Pakistan made such an attempt, which was foiled by leaders like Gopinath Bordoloi, Bhimbar Deuri, and Bishnuram Medhi.