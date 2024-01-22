AASU opposes departmental proceedings against GU Prof Dutta

Guwahati, Jan 22: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Sunday opposed the departmental proceedings against Gauhati University Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta after he criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the use of derogatory words against renowned intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain.

The students’ body said that they strongly oppose the undemocratic mentality of the chief minister threatening disciplinary action against a university professor.

“It is against the Constitution, freedom of speech has been curtailed. Criticising the chief minister cannot be a crime. Such interference by the Chief Minister is an ominous sign for intellectual society. Such a mindset of the chief minister regarding open-minded universities is not acceptable. The university’s teaching community and the intellectual community should protest against it,” AASU posted on social media.

This comes after the state government instructed the Gauhati University Vice Chancellor to initiate departmental proceedings against Professor Dutta after he criticised the chief minister over his derogatory words against Dr. Hiren Gohain.

Addressing a press conference in Dispur on Sunday, CM Sarma said, “Prof. Dutta has written that the Chief Minister used derogatory words against Dr Hiren Gohain. I want to ask him, did he write against Dr Gohain, when the latter had used derogatory words against Dr Bhupen Hazarika. There are some codes of conduct, which a university teacher should follow. The State government is paying their salaries. We want to know that as a faculty member of the university, how can he criticise the Chief Minister on every issue,” adding that Prof Dutta can do anything in this regard after resigning from service.

He further said that after the next VC of Gauhati University is appointed, civil service conduct rules will be applied in the institution.

“An Act will be brought in the next Assembly session, through which civil service conduct rules will be strictly applied in the university. Recently, I wrote a letter to the VC, asking under which service rule Prof. Dutta was making statements on all issues. The letter will be delivered to the VC’s office soon,” he said.