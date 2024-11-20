AASU holds state-wide protest over price rise, threatens series of agitations if govt fails to act

Guwahati, Nov 20: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a state-wide protest on Wednesday against the unprecedented rise in prices of essential items and oil.

In Guwahati, around 300 members and leaders of the students' body gathered at Shaheed Nyas in Uzan Bazar, holding banners and demanding the resignation of Assam Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, for failing to control the price hike.

The protestors warned of a series of agitations if the prices of essential items are not brought under control. “The state is in debt, which is why they are raising the prices of essential items, causing hardship for the common people. This will not be tolerated. The government must lower the prices,” a protestor said.

“The common people of Assam can’t even afford rice due to the skyrocketing prices,” AASU president Utpal Sarmah said.

Sarmah criticised Minister Dass for his inability to address the issue. “Whenever questioned about the price hikes, he says that he is being scolded by his wife. We request the minister to approach the Chief Minister and ask to be relieved from his post since both his wife and the public are scolding him,” Sarmah remarked.

He also accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of "exploiting the people". “Farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce, but the same items are being sold at exorbitant prices in the markets. So, where is all the money going? The Agricultural Marketing Board is supposed to address this issue, but it has lost its relevance,” Sarmah added.

Meanwhile, similar protests were organised across the state, including in Dibrugarh, Chirang, Jorhat, and other districts.

In Dibrugarh, the Dibrugarh District Students' Union held a rally from AASU Swaheed Bhawan to the District Commissioner's office, accusing Minister Dass of failing to control the soaring prices of essential commodities.

AASU leaders from Chirang, Jorhat, and other districts also joined the state-wide protest in their respective districts, demanding immediate action to curb the price hikes.