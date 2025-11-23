AASU demands tripartite talks before Jan 31 for clause-6 implementation

Guwahati, Nov 23: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has reiterated its demand for an early tripartite dialogue involving the Centre, the Assam government and the students’ body to fast-track the implementation of Clause-6 of the Assam Accord, insisting that the meeting be convened before January 31 next.

Following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, AASU chief adviser Dr Sammujal Bhattacharya stated that the organisation would be satisfied only when tangible progress is visible on the ground.

“Assurances alone are not enough. Implementation must reflect in action,” he said, underlining the union’s long-standing position on safeguarding the political, cultural and linguistic rights of indigenous Assamese people as envisioned under Clause-6.

AASU emphasised the urgent need to expedite the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee, particularly those falling under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Central government.

Of the 67 recommendations made by the committee, 15 are solely within the Centre’s purview, while 12 require coordinated action between the State and Centre, and 40 are to be implemented by the State government.

In addition, the students’ body demanded that the Mehta Committee report be tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly, along with the Tewari Commission report on the Nellie massacre, reiterating its call for transparency and historical accountability.

Dr Bhattacharya also announced that AASU will set up a dedicated monitoring committee to closely track the progress of decisions taken at the meeting, ensuring that deadlines are not missed and commitments are followed through.